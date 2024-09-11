Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Insider Shawn O’Brien Purchases 23,816 Shares

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Shawn O’Brien purchased 23,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.11 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,699.76 ($81,133.17).
Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mayne Pharma Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.