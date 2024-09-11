Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Purchases $50,300.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

