Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $488.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

