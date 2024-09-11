Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.12 and last traded at $108.29. 44,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 643,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Masimo Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.78. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 133.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.