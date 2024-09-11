Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.95 and last traded at $71.32. 4,025,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,573,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,109 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

