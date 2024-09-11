Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

