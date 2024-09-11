Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,130.18 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,069.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,005.98.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.