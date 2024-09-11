Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $9,074,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:T opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

