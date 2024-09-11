Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

DLR stock opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

