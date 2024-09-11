Marco Investment Management LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,055,606 shares of company stock worth $584,747,672 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE KO opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
