Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $48,342,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.