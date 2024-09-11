Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 750 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $234.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.