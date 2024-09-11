Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 474 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

