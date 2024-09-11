Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 18,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28,508.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $467.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.26. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

