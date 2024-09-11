Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $337,150,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

