Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Tudor Pickering

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $163.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

