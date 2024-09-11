Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $15.94

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $15.44. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 8,772,782 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

