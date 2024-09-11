Mantle Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $88.57 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Mantle token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mantle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.55359555 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $80,437,640.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.