Mantle (MNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72.77 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $72.77 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mantle has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

