Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mannatech has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

In other Mannatech news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $126,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

