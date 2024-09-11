Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of MAMA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MAMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

