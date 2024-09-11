Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 476.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,385,000 after buying an additional 1,379,476 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,374,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after acquiring an additional 747,542 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

