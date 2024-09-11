Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M) Insider Simon Rushton Acquires 1,550,000 Shares

Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M – Get Free Report) insider Simon Rushton acquired 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,450.00 ($19,633.33).

Macro Metals Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of iron ore and other mineral properties in Australia and Nigeria. The company holds interest in the Agbaja iron ore and steel project located in Kogi State in the Republic of Nigeria; and interest in the Mogul VMS project located in Western Australia.

