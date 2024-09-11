Macfarlane Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.96 (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MACF traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 117.65 ($1.54). The company had a trading volume of 196,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,663. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,305.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages have commented on MACF. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Macfarlane Group from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

