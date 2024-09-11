Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading 1% Higher

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $258.18 and last traded at $256.27. 300,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,133,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

