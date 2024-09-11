Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $247.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.43. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

