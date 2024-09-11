LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.75% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $2,407,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

