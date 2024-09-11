LPL Financial LLC Purchases 141,016 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 18.02% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $387,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSUS opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.