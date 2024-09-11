LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,017 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $366,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11,259.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,122,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

