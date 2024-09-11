LPL Financial LLC Has $1.85 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.43% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,847,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

