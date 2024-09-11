LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.93% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $976,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 832,201 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after purchasing an additional 296,017 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,999,000 after purchasing an additional 603,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.