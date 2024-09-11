LPL Financial LLC Buys 277,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $517,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VWO opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

