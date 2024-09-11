LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.74% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $746,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.