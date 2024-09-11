Lords Group Trading plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.32 (LON:LORD)

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lords Group Trading Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Lords Group Trading stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 38 ($0.50). 450,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,747. The company has a market capitalization of £63.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 1.18. Lords Group Trading has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday.

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

