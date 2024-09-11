Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $572.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

