Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$176.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$176.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$175.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The company has a market cap of C$53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$177.71.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.07 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 9.4554243 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$27,084.39. Insiders sold a total of 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

