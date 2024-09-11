Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.44. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 2,299,361 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAC. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Motors Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after buying an additional 15,002,245 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $10,252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,123 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 442,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

