Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $279.58 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.52 billion and $279.58 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $60.29 or 0.00108220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009940 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,962,537 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.