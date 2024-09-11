Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $2.31 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $5.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,461,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,442,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00281869 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
