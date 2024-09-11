Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt Sells 7,403 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,749.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $683.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liquidity Services

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.