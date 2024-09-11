Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt Sells 41,454 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liquidity Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.