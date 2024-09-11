Linscomb Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 50.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

ECL stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $253.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

