Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $79.41 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 4.1% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 1.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $79,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,425,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,046,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.