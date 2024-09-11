Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.