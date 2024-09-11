Linscomb Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

