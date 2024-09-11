Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $874,748,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $246.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.91. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $238.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In other news, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 2,051 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 2,051 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

