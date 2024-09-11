Linscomb Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.