Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 9,866 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 1.36% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

