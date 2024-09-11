LimeWire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.39 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $57.39 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.1925182 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,632,115.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

