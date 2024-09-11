Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $304.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,698 shares of company stock valued at $887,612. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

